May 15, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Skipper recommends dividend
Skipper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 155 percent (Rs. 1.55 per equity share of Re. 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
