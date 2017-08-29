App
Aug 28, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skipper's board meeting on September 5, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the designated persons will be closed from 29th August, 2017 to 7th September, 2017 (until expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive informations are submitted to the Stock Exchanges)

We request you to kindly take the same on records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

