you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skipper's board meeting on November 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 23rd November, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September,

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 23rd November, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the designated persons will be closed from 16th November, 2017 to 25th November, 2017 (until expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive information are submitted to the Stock Exchanges).

We request you to kindly take the same on records.
Source : BSE
EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

