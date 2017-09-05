Skipper's appoints Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th September, 2017:a. Appointed Sri Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective 6th September, 2017, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.b. Appointed Sri Yash Pall Jain as Additional Director (Whole Time Director) of the Company for a period of three years effective 6th September, 2017, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE