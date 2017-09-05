App
Sep 05, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skipper's appoints Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th September, 2017 and appointed Sri Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director of the Company for a period of five years effective September 06, 2017.

Skipper's appoints Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th September, 2017:

a. Appointed Sri Ashok Bhandari as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective 6th September, 2017, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

b. Appointed Sri Yash Pall Jain as Additional Director (Whole Time Director) of the Company for a period of three years effective 6th September, 2017, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Source : BSE

