SKIL Infra: Outcome of board meeting

we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., on, Wednesday August 30, 2017, at Mumbai, inter alia, transacted the following:1. Approval of change in designation Mr. U. B. Singh from Whole Time Director to Managing Director & CEO.2. Approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAs) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.3. we enclose herewith the Copy of Un-audited Financial Results ended 30th June,2017 as per IndAS and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors.4. Approved holding of ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company ('AGM') on Friday, September 29, 20175. Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for the purpose of ensuing AGM.Source : BSE