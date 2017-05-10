SKIL Infra: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. May 09, 2017, inter alia, transacted the following: 1.Accepted the resignation of Mr. Ajay Khera from the post of Key Managerial Personnel under the category of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective from today i.e. closing hours of Tuesday, May 09, 2017. 2.Appointed Mr.Uday B. Singh as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect i.e. today, May 09, 2017 and thereafter as a Whole- time director designated as Executive Director with effect from May 10, 2017 for the tenure of two years. He shall also be designated as Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel under the category of Whole-time Director in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules thereto. Mr. U.B. Singh has done Masters in Arts (Political Science) and holds L.L.B. from Allahabad University. He has served as a Revenue officer in the various department (Customs, Central Excise & Service Tax), Ministry of Finance, Gov. of India. He took voluntary retirement as an IRS officer. Since then, he has been as advisor to various Infrastructure companies. 3.Appointed Mr. Shekhar Gandhi as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. today, May 09, 2017. He shall also be designated as Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel under the category of Chief Financial Officer in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules thereto. Mr.Shekar Gandhi holds Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Kolkata University having more than 17 years of experience in the field of handling the technical, legal and financial aspects of large –scale urban infrastructure and industrial development projects. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Company. 4.Approved the revised policy for determination of materiality pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and authorised the Executive Director / Whole time director and in his absence, to the Company Secretary / Chief Financial Officer in accordance with the Policy adopted by the Company to do the needful under the said policy w.e.f. May 10, 2017. Their contact details are: Address: SKIL House, 209 Bank Street Cross Lane, Fort, Mumbai - 400 023 Tel: 022-66199000; Fax 022-22696023 E-mail: skil@skilgroup.co.in Website: www.skilgroup.co.in The meeting commenced at 1800 hours and concluded at 1900 hours. Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE