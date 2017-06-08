Jun 08, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SKF India's appoints Bernd Stephan as additional director
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Bernd Stephan as the Additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th June, 2017.
Sub : Appointment of a Director
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr.Bernd Stephan as the Additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th June, 2017.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
SKF India Limited
Pradeep Bhandari
Company Secretary
Source : BSE
