App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 08, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SKF India's appoints Bernd Stephan as additional director

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Bernd Stephan as the Additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th June, 2017.

SKF India's appoints Bernd Stephan as additional director
Sub : Appointment of a Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr.Bernd Stephan as the Additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th June, 2017.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
SKF India Limited

Pradeep Bhandari
Company Secretary
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.