SKF India's appoints Bernd Stephan as additional director

Sub : Appointment of a DirectorPursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr.Bernd Stephan as the Additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th June, 2017.This is for your information and records.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,SKF India LimitedPradeep BhandariCompany SecretarySource : BSE