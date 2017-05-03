May 02, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SKF India' director Stephane Le Mounier resigns
We wish to inform you that Mr. Stephane Le Mounier has tendered his resignation as a Director of SKF India Limited with effect from 28th April, 2017.
