SKF India to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 26, 2017

SKF India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the fourth quarter & Annual Audited Financial Results and dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.The trading window will close for dealing in securities from May 12, 2017 upto May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the forthcoming Board of Directors Meeting for approval of the fourth quarter results for the period ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE