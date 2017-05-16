Siyaram Silk Mills' board to consider dividend

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further in terms of the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company, shall remain closed for dealings in the shares of the Comply from May 16, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE