App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siyaram Silk's board meeting to be held on May 27, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May, 2017.

Siyaram Silk's board meeting to be held on May 27, 2017
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company, shall remain closed for dealings in the shares of the Company from 16th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.