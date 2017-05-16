Siyaram Silk's board meeting to be held on May 27, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company, shall remain closed for dealings in the shares of the Company from 16th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE