Siti Networks: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that consequent upon resignation of Mr.V.D.Wadhwa as Executive Director and CEO of the Company due to personal reasons, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e. June 5, 2017), upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, has approved the appointment of Mr.Rajesh Sethi as Executive Director & CEO of the Company with immediate effect.Source : BSE