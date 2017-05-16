Siti Networks' board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th day of May 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated April 4, 2017, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the securities of the Company which was closed from April 3, 2017 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company and shall remain closed until May 28, 2017. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall submit quarterly/year-to-date consolidated financial results during the current financial year.Source : BSE