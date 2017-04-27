Sirpur Paper's AGM will be held on June 10, 2017.

As decided by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 27th, 2017, the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on June 10, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the ordinary and special business contained in the AGM Notice approved by the Board. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 05-06-2017 (Monday) To 10-06-2017 (Saturday), both days inclusive, for the purpose of AGM.Source : BSE