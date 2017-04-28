Sirpur Paper: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. on 27th April, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved: 1.Convening of the 77th Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Hyderabad and approved the draft notice. 2.Fixed June 03, 2017 as the Cut- Off date (Record Date) for the E-Voting to transact the business set-out in the AGM Notice. 3.Fixed the dates for commencement and closure of the e-voting period. 4.Appointed Scrutinizer to conduct E-Voting Process and poll at the AGM. 5. Fixed Book-closure date for the purpose of AGM be held on June 10, 2017. The Board noted the delay in finalization of annual financial statement and their audit for the year ended 31st March, 2016 and decided to defer laying of the accounts at the Annual General Meeting to be hold on June 10, 2017 and decided to transact the other items of the Annual General Meeting Notice at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE