Apr 27, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sirpur Paper's AGM to be held on June 10, 2017
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 05-06-2017 (Monday) To 10-06-2017 (Saturday), both days inclusive, for the purpose of 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on June 10, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.
