Sirohia & Sons' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (SIROHIA & SONS LIMITED,) is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the company, 16 Bonfields Lane, Kolkata - 700 001, inter-alia to consider, approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. In connection with the above, as per the Company' code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, and pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for the specified persons from 22nd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE