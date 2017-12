Board Meeting to be held on 14th December,2017.

Sirhind Enter is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 21.04 crore.

The company management includes Snehal Patel - Chairman & Managing Director, Ritesh Patel - Director, Manisha Bhatewara - Independent Director, Chirag Rawal - Independent Director. Source : BSE