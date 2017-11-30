Sirhind Enterprises' board meeting held on December 04, 2017

Board Meeting to be duly held on 04th December, 2017.

Sirhind Enter is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 21.04 crore.

The company management includes Snehal Patel - Chairman & Managing Director, Ritesh Patel - Director, Manisha Bhatewara - Independent Director, Chirag Rawal - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531560.

Its Registered office is at 88, Ajanta Commercial Center, Nr. Income Tax Circle,,Ashram Road, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380009.

Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE