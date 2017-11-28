Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises' board meeting on December 08, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been called on friday,8th day of December, 2017 at 12.30 P.M.AT HOTEL HANS, CONFERENCE HALL, 2ND FLOOR , HANSALAYA BUILDING, BARAKHAMBA ROAD, New Delhi-110001 to consider and approve inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and to consider the proposal for incorporation of a new Subsidiary Company.Kindly take the information on record and inform the members accordingly.Source : BSE