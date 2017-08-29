Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises' board meeting on September 11, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been called on Monday,11th day of September, 2017 at 12.30 P.M.AT HOTEL HANS, CONFERENCE HALL, 2ND FLOOR , HANSALAYA BUILDING, BARAKHAMBA ROAD, New Delhi-110001 to consider and approve inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Kindly take the information on record and inform the members accordingly.Source : BSE