Sep 04, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises' AGM on September 26, 2017
This is to inform you that the 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at P.H.D. House, 4/2, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg,Opposite Asian Games Village, New Delhi - 110 016Source : BSE