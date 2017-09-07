SIP Industries' board meeting on September 12, 2017

CIN - L24131TN1986PLC012752REF : KCR/CMD/BOD/2017/DATE: 04/09/2017MS.REKHA KARNIKMUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGEPHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS25TH FLOOR, DALAL STREETMUMBAI 400 001Dear Madam,Sub: Meeting of the Board of DirectorsThis is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, adopt and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 and interalia other matters..Thanking youYours faithfullyFor SIP INDUSTRIES LIMITEDK C RAGHUNATHANCHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTORSource : BSE