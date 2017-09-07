Sep 07, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SIP Industries' board meeting on September 12, 2017
CIN - L24131TN1986PLC012752
REF : KCR/CMD/BOD/2017/
DATE: 04/09/2017
MS.REKHA KARNIK
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE
PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS
25TH FLOOR, DALAL STREET
MUMBAI 400 001
Dear Madam,
Sub: Meeting of the Board of Directors
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, adopt and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 and interalia other matters..
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For SIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED
K C RAGHUNATHAN
CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR
Source : BSE