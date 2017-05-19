Singer India's outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 18.05.2017 have considered and approved the following:- 1.The Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Convening of Thirty Ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 20th July, 2017 3.Recommendation of final dividend subject to the approval of members at ensuing AGM @ Rs 3.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for FY 2016-17. 4.Book Closure from Saturday, 08th July, 2017 to Thursday, 20th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend, if declared at the AGM. 5.The re-appointment of Mr Rajeev Bajaj as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years effective from 1st October 2017 and is subject to the approval of members at ensuing AGM. 6.Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company in line with the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of members at ensuing AGM The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:50 p.m.Source : BSE