Singer India's board meeting on July 20, 2017

The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 20th July, 2017 at Sri Satthya Sai International centre, Pragati Vihar, Bisham Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003 at 03:00 P.M.Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III PART A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please find attached the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Further Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer books will remain close from Saturday, 08th July, 2017 to Thursday, 20th July, 2017. (Both days inclusive), for the purpose of holding the 39th Annual General Meeting and declaration of dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2017.Further pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, read with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and read with Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended Company is providing e-voting services to its members at 39th Annual General Meeting by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The remote E-Voting period commences on Monday, 17th July, 2017 at 09:00 am and ends on Wednesday 19th July, 2017 at 05:00 pm (IST). During the period, shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date 13th July, 2017, may cast their vote electronically.Source : BSE