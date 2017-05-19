May 19, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Singer India recommends final dividend
Singer India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has considered and approved the recommendation of final dividend subject to the approval of members at ensuing AGM at Rs 3.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for FY 2016-17.
Singer India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
- Recommendation of final dividend subject to the approval of members at ensuing AGM @ Rs. 3.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for FY 2016-17.
