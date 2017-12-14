Sindhu Trade Links - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14th December, 2017

Sindhu Trade is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 183.49 crore.

The company management includes Rudra Sen Sindhu - Chairman, Vir Sen Sindhu - Vice Chairman & Mng.Director, Satya Pal Sindhu - Managing Director, Promila Bhardwaj - Independent Director, Kuldip Singh Sindhu - Independent Director, Samay Ram - Independent Director, Ram Niwas Hooda - Independent Director, Vrit Pal Sindhu - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532029.

Its Registered office is at 129, Transport Centre, Rohtak Road,,Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi,Delhi - 110035.

Their Registrars are Indus Portfolio Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE