Sinclairs Hotels - Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Sinclairs Hotels Ltd-Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2017This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor, M/s S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants.We are enclosing the following documents:1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.2) Limited Review Report on quarterly and half yearly financial results issued therein by Statutory Auditor, M/s S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants.The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 3:15 p.m.The above information is being given to you in terms of the Listing Regulations.RegardsB L SoniChief Financial OfficerSource : BSE