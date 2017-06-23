App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sinclairs Hotel: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that at the Board meeting of the company held today, the Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Mr Rohan Sikri, Mr Aseem Kohli, Mr Chandrasekhar Subrahmoneyan and Mr Sumit Ratnakar Guha from the Board.

Sinclairs Hotel: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that at the Board meeting of the company held today, the Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Mr Rohan Sikri, Mr Aseem Kohli, Mr Chandrasekhar Subrahmoneyan and Mr Sumit Ratnakar Guha from the Board.

Mr D N Mittra, Senior Partner, Victor Moses & Co., Solicitors & Advocates has been appointed as an Independent Director for a period of three years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. A brief resume of Mr D N Mittra is enclosed.

The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m.

The above information is being given to you in terms of the Listing Regulations.


Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Sangita Agarwal
Company Secretary

Encl: a/a
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.