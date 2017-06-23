Sinclairs Hotel: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that at the Board meeting of the company held today, the Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Mr Rohan Sikri, Mr Aseem Kohli, Mr Chandrasekhar Subrahmoneyan and Mr Sumit Ratnakar Guha from the Board.Mr D N Mittra, Senior Partner, Victor Moses & Co., Solicitors & Advocates has been appointed as an Independent Director for a period of three years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. A brief resume of Mr D N Mittra is enclosed.The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m.The above information is being given to you in terms of the Listing Regulations.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,Sangita AgarwalCompany SecretaryEncl: a/aSource : BSE