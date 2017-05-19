Simran Farms intimation of board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other matters with the permission of the chair: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter as well as year ended on March 31, 2017. 2. To take on record the Audit Report submitted by the Auditors of the Company in respect of Financial Results for the quarter as well as year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE