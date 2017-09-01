Sep 01, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simran Farms' AGM on September 28, 2017
The Company hereby informs that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at Pishori Premises, 910, Khatiwala Tank, Tower Square, Indore (M.P) - 452001 at 10.00 A.M. Notice of the AGM is enclosed.
