May 10, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simplex Realty recommneds dividend
Simplex Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (8 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and the Dividend shall be paid on or after August 08, 2017.
