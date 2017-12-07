Simplex Projects' board meeting rescheduled

Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Simplex Project is in the Construction & Contracting - Civil sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 49.77 crore.

The company management includes Balkrishandas Mundhra - Chairman & Managing Director, Sudarshandas Mundhra - WholeTime Director & CFO, Jai Kishan Bagri - Whole Time Director, Anand Chopra - Independent Director, Keshava Das Mundhra - Independent Director, Keshava Das Mundhra - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532877 and the NSE with an NSE Code of SIMPLEX.

Its Registered office is at 12/1, Nellie Sengupta Sarani, , Kolkata,West Bengal - 700087.

Their Registrars are Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.Source : BSE