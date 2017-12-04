Simplex Projects' board meeting on December 11, 2017.

In compliance with the Provision of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 11/1C/2 East Topsia Road, Kolkata 700046 to consider, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE