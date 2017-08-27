Aug 23, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simplex Project's director Anand Chopra resigns
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr. Anand Chopra (DIN: 00397305), has resigned from Directorship of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 22th August, 2017.
