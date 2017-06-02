Jun 02, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simplex Infrastructures recommends dividend
Simplex Infrastructures at its adjourned meeting held on June 1, 2017 has recommended dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up of the company subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.
