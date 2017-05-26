May 26, 2017 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simplex Casting's board recommends dividend
Simplex Castings has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (5%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
