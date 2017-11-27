Simmonds-Marshall - Outcome of board meeting

Simmonds Marshall Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 27, 2017, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended September 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Limited Review Report by M/s. Lodha & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.In this regard, we are enclosing herewith:1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2017.2. Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company.3. Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on September 30, 2017The Meeting of the Board commenced at 12.30 P.M and concluded at 3.00 P.M. The results will be published in the newspaper pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course.Source : BSE