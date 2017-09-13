Sep 13, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simmonds-Marshall: Outcome of board meeting
Simmonds Marshall Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 13, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the Limited Review report by M/s. Lodha & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.
