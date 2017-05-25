May 25, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Simmonds Marshall recommends dividend
Simmonds Marshall Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per share i.e. 25 percent for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
