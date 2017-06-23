App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simmonds-Marsha's board meeting held on July 3, 2017

SIMMONDS MARSHALL informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Simmonds-Marsha's board meeting held on July 3, 2017
SIMMONDS MARSHALL LIMITED informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 inter alia to consider the following agenda:
1.To finalize the Notice for calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
2.To approve the Directors' Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
3.To finalize the dates of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting.
4.To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company.
5.To accept the resignation of Mr. C. B. Bambawala, Independent Director of the Company.
6.To appoint Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
7.To discuss the general working of the Company.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.