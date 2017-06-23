Simmonds-Marsha's board meeting held on July 3, 2017

SIMMONDS MARSHALL LIMITED informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 inter alia to consider the following agenda:1.To finalize the Notice for calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company.2.To approve the Directors' Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.3.To finalize the dates of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting.4.To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company.5.To accept the resignation of Mr. C. B. Bambawala, Independent Director of the Company.6.To appoint Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.7.To discuss the general working of the Company.Source : BSE