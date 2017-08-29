Simbhaoli Sugars' AGM on September 18, 2017

The 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 is scheduled to be held at 10.00 A.M. on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Simbhaoli–245 207, District Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.We are enclosing herewith the copy of the Notice of 6th AGM along-with copy of the newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard English and Hindi in today's editions regarding the disclosures under the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.You are requested to take the above on record.Source : BSE