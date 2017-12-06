Silverpoint Infratech's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as per terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed December 06, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Specified Persons defined in the Code.Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE