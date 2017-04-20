Silver Oak: Outcome of board meeting

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today, i.e., April 20, 2017, the following decisions were taken: 01.The copy of Statement showing Grievance Redressel Mechanism as per Regulation 13 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015 for quarter ended 31st March 2017,be and is hereby noted and taken on record by the Board. 02.The resignation of CS Mohit Goyal from the post of Secretary of the Company be and is hereby accepted wef 01st day of April, 2017. 03. The resignation of Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jhawar, (DIN: 00527049) from the directorship of the Company be and is hereby accepted by the board with immediate effect. 04. Mr. Ashish Kumar Gadia (DIN:- 00736991) be and is hereby appointed as Additional Director of the company in the category of Non executive Independent Director w.e.f 20th April 2017. 05. Mr. Shirish Jaltare, Director of the Company authorised to represent the company before any statutory or administrative authority of excise CBECSource : BSE