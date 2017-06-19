App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 19, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver Oak: Copy of MoU and court order

We hereby are forwarding you the copy of out of court settlement along with Memorandum Of Understanding executed at Indore on 24th April 2016 between Mr. Sanjeev Dhodhy & Mr. Himanshu Dhody and Mr. Bhupendra Singh & Mr A K Singh, wherein both the parties agreed to withdraw all the cases, whether civil or criminal, filed against each other.

Silver Oak: Copy of MoU and court order
We hereby are forwarding you the copy of out of court settlement along with Memorandum Of Understanding executed at Indore on 24th April 2016 between Mr. Sanjeev Dhodhy & Mr. Himanshu Dhody(Parties of the first part) AND Mr. Bhupendra Singh & Mr A K Singh (Parties of the second part), wherein both the parties agreed to withdraw all the cases, whether civil or criminal, filed against each other.

The Hon. High Court, Indore bench, Madhya Pradesh, taking into account the mutual consent of the parties for the out-of-court settlement, passed an Order and quashed the criminal proceedings against Mr. Sanjeev Dhody and all other matters pending before various forum.


Kindly take the note of the same and acknowledge.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.