Silver Oak: Copy of MoU and court order

We hereby are forwarding you the copy of out of court settlement along with Memorandum Of Understanding executed at Indore on 24th April 2016 between Mr. Sanjeev Dhodhy & Mr. Himanshu Dhody(Parties of the first part) AND Mr. Bhupendra Singh & Mr A K Singh (Parties of the second part), wherein both the parties agreed to withdraw all the cases, whether civil or criminal, filed against each other.The Hon. High Court, Indore bench, Madhya Pradesh, taking into account the mutual consent of the parties for the out-of-court settlement, passed an Order and quashed the criminal proceedings against Mr. Sanjeev Dhody and all other matters pending before various forum.Kindly take the note of the same and acknowledge.Source : BSE