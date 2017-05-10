May 10, 2017 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SIL Invest' Board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017.
SIL Investments has informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017.
SIL Investments Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.Source : BSE