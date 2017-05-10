SIL Invest's board meeting held on May 29, 2017

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We have to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of SIL Investments Limited will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of SIL Investments Limited will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.Source : BSE

