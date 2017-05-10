SIL Invest's board meeting held on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of SIL Investments Limited will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.Source : BSE