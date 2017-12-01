Sika Interplant Systems' board meeting on December 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th December 2017 at 2.30 pm, at the registered office of the Company, to consider the following:- Take on record Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2017Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on December 07th, 2017 till close of the trading hours on December 11th, 2017 [both days inclusive].Source : BSE