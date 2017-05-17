Sika Interplant Systems to consider dividend

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, to consider the following:- Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017- Take on record the Audited Financial Results of (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2017- Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the year 2016-17Also scheduled are the meetings of the Audit , Stakeholders and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.Further the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 22, 2017 till close of the trading hours on May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE