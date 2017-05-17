May 17, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sika Interplant Systems to consider dividend
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, for approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, to consider the following:
- Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
- Take on record the Audited Financial Results of (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2017
- Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the year 2016-17
Also scheduled are the meetings of the Audit , Stakeholders and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
Further the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 22, 2017 till close of the trading hours on May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
