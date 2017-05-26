May 25, 2017 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sika Interplant's board recommends dividend
Sika Interplant Systems has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended declaration of dividend @8% i.e Rs.0.80 net of tax per Equity share for the year ended March 31, 2017.
